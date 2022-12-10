WADA says proceedings around Valieva’s case pending, refuses to give details

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has refused to disclose the details of the proceedings around the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, suspected of violating anti-doping rules, in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), WADA told TASS on Saturday.

"The proceedings around this case are pending so I am unable to comment at this time," a WADA representative said, when asked whether the agency had chosen an arbitrator for the hearings.

On November 14, the Swiss-based CAS registered an appeal from WADA, which stated that Valieva allegedly violated anti-doping rules. The main reason behind WADA’s motion was that the global organization was tired of waiting for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) disciplinary committee to determine the Olympic champion’s alleged guilt in the team event.

RUSADA completed its probe into the Valieva’s case in September. Following that, an independent disciplinary anti-doping committee was to conduct its hearings and announce a verdict. The Russian agency said on October 21 it was against announcing the court date of the hearings or any other details regarding Valieva, sparking criticism, including from WADA.

Valieve’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awards ceremony for the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia. Valieva was the youngest participant at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15.