LUSAIL /Qatar/, December 10. /TASS/. Argentina defeated the Netherlands in penalty kicks during the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match in Qatar’s Lusail.

The match ended with a 2:2 score: Argentia’s Nahuel Molina scored a goal on the 35th minute and Lionel Messi scored a goal scoring a penalty kick on the 73rd minute. The Netherlands’ Wout Weghorst scored two goals (83, 90+11). However, Argentina won the penalties 4:3.

Argentina will now face Croatia at the National Stadium on December 13 in Lusail. Croatia defeated Brazil 4:2 in penalties.

World Cup matches take place at eight stadiums in five cities of Qatar. The previous World Cup, which took place in Russia, was won by France. The final match will at the National Stadium on December 18.