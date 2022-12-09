2022 FIFA World Cup: Croatia through to semifinals after penalty shootout win over Brazil

AL-RAYYAN, December 9. /TASS/. The national team of Croatia defeated Brazil in a quarterfinals match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday night becoming the first team to secure a semifinals berth at the world championship.

The game was scoreless after regulation time and in the ensuing two extra time periods both teams managed to tack on a goal apiece to put the match at 1-1, sending it into a series of penalty kicks, which Croatia won.

Brazilian star Neymar opened the scoring in the first extra time, netting a spectacular ball into the top shelf of the Croatian goal in the 105’+1 minute of the match.

However, Croatia’s Bruno Petkovic tied the score in the 117th minute of the game, cannoning a ball into the bottom corner past opposing goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up Croatia finished off the match against Brazil with a 4-2 penalty shootout win and are now set to face the winner of the match between Argentina and the Netherlands, who are set to clash at 10:00 p.m. local time.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.

The coveted World Cup Trophy will be taken home by one of 32 teams divided into eight groups. The group stage matches are being held across numerous fields in Qatar between November 20 and December 2 with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs.

Qatar won the right to host matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010. The championship kicked off last Sunday with a spectacular ceremony and the subsequent opening match between host Qatar and Ecuador, which ended 2-0 in favor of Ecuador.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December of 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.