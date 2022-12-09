Olympic Council of Asia favors participation of Russian, Belarusian athletes

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) backs the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in sports tournaments organized on the Asian continent, according to the text of the Declaration of the 11th Olympic Summit.

"In the course of the debate, the Acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) stated that, on the Asian continent, the reasons for the protective measures no longer exist. The OCA offered to facilitate the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in competitions in Asia under its authority, while respecting the sanctions in place," according to the declaration.

"The President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) welcomed the OCA initiative as a major step to re-establish the unity of all 206 National Olympic Committees," the declaration reads.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

After the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Following the suspension of Russian athletes from international tournaments, many sports federations hinted at their possible participation in the Asia-based sports tournaments.

