FIFA ditches idea of biennial World Cup tournaments

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has brushed aside the idea of holding the world championship every two years as opposed to the traditional quadrennial format, FIFA’s Chief of Global Development Arsene Wenger told French daily L'Equipe on Friday.

"I had been asked to consider this issue and thought at that time that it was a worthy idea," Wenger said. "However, such a scenario would have required a complete revision of the qualifiers calendar."

"Today, we pursue a target of a four-year cycle and it includes the World Cup, the Women’s World Cup, which keeps gaining significance, the [UEFA] Euro Cup and women’s football club championship, which is essential," the FIFA official said.

FIFA earlier requested that Wenger’s department analyze the concept of the World Cup being held in a biennial format. The football world championships are held once every four years with the 2022 FIFA World Cup currently underway in Qatar.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.

The coveted World Cup Trophy will be taken home by one of 32 teams divided into eight groups. The group stage matches are being held across numerous fields in Qatar between November 20 and December 2 with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs.

Qatar won the right to host matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010. The championship kicked off last Sunday with a spectacular ceremony and the subsequent opening match between host Qatar and Ecuador, which ended 2-0 in favor of Ecuador.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December of 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.

The previous FIFA World Cup was hosted by Russia in 2018. The championship took place at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across Russia, namely in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

On July 15, 2018, during an official ceremony in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin passed the baton for the FIFA World Cup’s host country to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.