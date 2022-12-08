International Boxing Association slams IOC sanctions as attack on sport of boxing

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Sanctions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against the International Boxing Association (IBA) pose a direct threat against athletes and the sport on the whole, the IBA said in a statement posted on its official website on Thursday.

"The International Boxing Association (IBA) notes that it has been dealing with significant governance issues, which are, in fact, a burden from the past leadership, namely, former President of AIBA, Ching-Kuo Wu, who was an IOC member since 1988, an IOC EB member, and an IOC Presidential candidate in 2013," the statement reads.

"Corruption, manipulation on the field of play, and mismanagement are to name a few amongst the tainted legacy that had been left by Wu’s regime for the current leadership," according to the IBA statement. "These past actions have all played a part in the multimillion-dollar debt that threatened the financial sustainability and future of the organization."

"We continue to be punished for a culture of corruption that was created and nourished by some of the individuals from the IOC’s upper echelon," the global federation’s statement reads. "This culture of corruption was developed over time and fixing it will take time to be done right, which has been ongoing for more than two years."

In 2019, the IOC stripped the IBA (known as AIBA at that time) of its acknowledgement status because that organization suffered from financial and managerial control crisis.