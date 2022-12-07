Russia keeps working on national athletes’ admission to Olympics qualifiers — ROC chief

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) keeps up with its diplomatic work to see that Russian athletes take part in the qualifiers for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We have adopted ‘Strategy-2028’ document," Pozdnyakov stated. "This document stipulates the main directives."

"We have stipulated in this document several options of the possible development of events regarding the participation in the 2024 Games in Paris as well a reserve option regarding the 2028 Olympics," he continued.

"We have the necessary reserves to end up in the top three of these Games," Pozdnyakov noted.

"We are currently engaged in the required diplomatic work to make sure that our athletes are cleared to take part in the Olympics qualifiers," the ROC chief added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In mid-October, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that the Olympic body recommended keeping athletes from Russia and Belarus suspended from international sports tournaments.

Following the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024, while Los Angeles will have the Games in 2028. At the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) session in Tokyo last year, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.