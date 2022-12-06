All World Cup quarter-final participants known after Portugal defeats Switzerland

LUSAIL /Qatar/, December 7. /TASS/. Portugal defeated Switzerland 6:1 in the Round of 16 match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, becoming the last nation to qualify for the tournament’s quarterfinal.

The goals for Portugal were scored by Goncalo Ramos (17’, 51’ and 67’), Pepe (33’), Raphael Guerreiro (55’) and Rafael Leao (90+2’).

Manuel Akanji netted the ball for Switzerland on the 58th minute.

It will be Portugal’s first World Cup quarterfinal since 2006. The team will face Morocco.

Other quarter-final pairs are Argentina - the Netherlands, Brazil - Croatia and France - England.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.