Morocco ousts Spain on its way to 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

AL-RAYYAN /Qatar/, December 6. /TASS/. Morocco defeated Spain on penalty kicks on Tuesday night to reach the quarterfinals stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Regulation time as well as the two added extra time periods ended without any balls going in the net, and the scoreboard flashed 0-0, meaning there would be a penalty shootout.

Morocco proved to be stronger during penalty kicks and ousted Spain 3-0 to proceed to their first-ever quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup.

"I’m so happy for the team," FIFA’s official website quoted Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as saying after the match. "They did a great job the whole game. The team did a great job, an incredible job. All the players."

Spain’s Head Coach Luis Enrique said after the game: "I think we dominated the game. We would have liked to create more. It was difficult - we managed 11 attempts but one on goal… The penalties cost us, but I’m proud of my team."

"The responsibility is all on me because I chose the first three penalty takers," Enrique said. "Bounou is a great goalkeeper at penalties, and today he was superb."

Team Morocco is now set to face the winner of the Portugal-Switzerland match, which is slated to be held later on Tuesday, in the quarterfinals.

