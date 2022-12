MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry has approved a new cap on the number of foreign players allowed on the rosters of the clubs of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) starting on August 1, 2023, Russia’s official data web portal announced on Tuesday.

On April 19, the RHF (the Russian Ice Hockey Federation) submitted a proposal to the Russian Sports Ministry to cut the number of foreign players permitted to play for KHL clubs from five to three.