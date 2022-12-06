IIHF chief says no invitations received to International Ice Hockey Forum in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Members of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) did not receive invitations to participate in the International Ice Hockey Forum in Moscow, IIHF President Luc Tardif told TASS on Monday.

The 7th International Ice Hockey Forum is scheduled to be hosted by Moscow on December 15-16. The event has been organized by the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) with the support of the Russian Sports Ministry, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Moscow Sports Committee since 2016.

"IIHF didn’t have any invitation to participate. Anyway I will be in Norway between December 15th to 18th," IIHF President Tardif announced to TASS.

Worldwide sanctions against Russian ice hockey

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Congress, hosted by Finland’s Tampere on May 27, voted that the national teams of Russia and Belarus would be sidelined at the 2023 World Championship, just like at the recent 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship, due to the ongoing developments in Ukraine.

However, at its meeting in late September, the IIHF Congress announced that the national ice hockey teams from Russia and Belarus would remain in the top division of the world championships after sanctions against their countries were lifted. According to IIHF President Luc Tardif it meant that there was no antagonism whatsoever toward Russia.

In late April, the IIHF announced a decision to cancel its previously scheduled 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The global organization also nixed the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, slated to be hosted by the Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.