2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil and Croatia will meet in quarterfinals

DOHA, December 6. /TASS/. The national football team of Brazil defeated the team of South Korea with a score of 4:1 in a 1/8 final match of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday.

The goals were scored by Brazil’s Vinicius (7th minute), Neymar (13, from the penalty spot), Richarlison (29), Lucas Paqueta (36).

Paik Seung-ho scored the only goal for South Korea on the 76th minute.

This was the first time since 2010, when the South Korean national team made it to the World Cup playoffs. The team showed the best result at the World Cups at the home tournament in 2002, finishing fourth under the leadership of Dutch coach Guus Hiddink.

In the quarterfinals Brazil will meet with Croatia, which beat the team of Japan 3:1 on penalties in a 1/8 final match earlier on Monday.

