International Testing Authority reveals host of anti-doping violations at 2012 Olympics

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The International Testing Agency (ITA) has confirmed 21 cases of Russian athletes' anti-doping rules violations at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, the ITA statement announced in its report on Monday.

"The International Testing Agency (ITA), leading a comprehensive and independent anti-doping program on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has finalized the re-analysis of samples that had been collected from athletes during the London 2012 Games," the ITA statement reads.

"This concludes the reanalysis project that was initiated by the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] and handed to the ITA in 2018, as a result of this program, 73 anti-doping rule violations were sanctioned leading to the withdrawal of 31 and the reallocation of 46 Olympic medals in four sports."

The International Testing Agency was founded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 16, 2017, and, in November 2018 the IOC tasked the newly-established agency to reanalyze all doping samples collected at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

According to the ITA’s official website, it is an "international organization constituted as a not-for-profit foundation, based in Lausanne, Switzerland. Its mission is to manage anti-doping programs, independent from sporting or political powers, for International Federations (IFs), Major Event Organizers (MEOs) and all other anti-doping organizations requesting support.".