International Testing Authority reveals host of anti-doping violations at 2012 Olympics

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. The International Testing Agency (ITA) has confirmed 21 cases of Russian athletes’ anti-doping rules violations at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, the ITA statement announced in its report on Monday.

"The International Testing Agency (ITA), leading a comprehensive and independent anti-doping program on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has finalized the re-analysis of samples that had been collected from athletes during the London 2012 Games," the ITA statement reads.

"This concludes the reanalysis project that was initiated by the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] and handed to the ITA in 2018. As a result of this program, 73 anti-doping rule violations were sanctioned leading to the withdrawal of 31 and the reallocation of 46 Olympic medals in four sports."