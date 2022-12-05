Russian chess players’ neutral status extended until 2024 — FIDE

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The World Chess Federation (FIDE) granted Russian and Belarussian chess players the right to take part in international tournaments under the organization’s neutral flag, the press office of the world’s governing chess federation announced in a statement on Monday.

"The FIDE Council approved the… changes to the simplified procedure for participating under the FIDE flag for players representing Russia/Belarus - The right to play under the FIDE flag is granted until January 1, 2024, unless decided otherwise," the statement reads.

"After this period, in the absence of other requests, the player will automatically revert back to the previous federation," FIDE added in its statement.

On February 28, FIDE granted permission to individual chess players representing Russia and Belarus to play in international tournaments under a neutral status and announced that it would not hold official chess competitions and events in Russia and Belarus.

On March 16, FIDE prohibited national teams from Russia and Belarus from playing in FIDE licensed tournaments, but continued to allow individual players from these countries to take part under a neutral status.