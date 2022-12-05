Russian Skating Union denies talks on joining Asia-based skating body

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian Skating Union (RSU) is not pursuing official negotiations in a bid for membership in the Asian Skating Union (ASU), RSU President Nikolay Gulyayev told TASS on Monday.

"No, we are not holding official talks on this issue right now," Gulyayev said. "At present, we are vigorously engaged in Russian athletics, cultivating it countrywide, particularly by means of its popularization," he noted.

"We have a very busy season featuring numerous all-Russian tournaments, so athletes are not idling around but are getting ready for the Russian championships," he detailed.

"This season is tense and unusual, and the lack of international level competitions does not make the sport of ice skating any less interesting and exciting," Gulyayev stressed.

On March 1, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension was enforced in regard to figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions.

In early June, the International Skating Union (ISU) decided at its Congress to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until further notice.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Following the suspension of Russian athletes from international tournaments, many sports federations hinted at their possible participation in the Asia-based sports tournaments.