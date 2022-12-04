England beats Senegal to face France in World Cup quarter-finals

AL KHOR /Qatar/, December 5. /TASS/. England defeated Senegal 3-0 in a World Cup Round of 16 game in Qatar on Sunday.
Goals were scored by Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.
The win sets up a quarter-final match between England and reigning champions France.
Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup at eight stadiums in five cities across the country. The World Cup Trophy will be hoisted by one of 32 teams divided into eight groups with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. The final match is set for December 18.