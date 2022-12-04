France beats Poland to make it to 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, December 4. /TASS/. France defeated Poland 3-1 in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match in Qatar, advancing to the quarterfinals.

The match was played at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha on Sunday.

The goals were scored for France by Olivier Giroud (in the 44th minute of the game) and Kylian Mbappe (74, 90+1). Robert Lewandowski scored for Poland (90+8).

In the quarterfinals, the French team will play with the winner of an England-Senegal match to be played later on Sunday.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup at eight stadiums in five cities across the country. The World Cup Trophy will be hoisted by one of 32 teams divided into eight groups with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. The final match is set for December 18.