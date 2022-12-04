Russian Football Union tells about talks with Iranian national team

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) may resume talks with Iran’s Football Federation after their national team left the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov told TASS on Sunday.

On September 7, the RFU press service reported that the Russian national team may hold a friendly match with the Iranian team yet the game was postponed. Iran’s national team was third in Group B, completing its participation in the World Cup.

"Dialogue with Iran may be resumed - they were at the World Cup but have already finished competing," the official said. "They have a new coach - he changed the training schedule and we couldn’t play. They promised to continue talks, they are interested, playing against the Russian team was their initiative," he explained.

In March 2022, Russia was supposed to take part in playoffs in order to qualify for the world championship in Qatar. According to the decision of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments until further notice.

In the fall, the Russian team played three friendlies. On September 24, the Russian squad won a match against Kyrgyzstan (2:1), on November 17, it tied with the Tajik team (0:0), and on November 20 - with Uzbekistan’s national team (0:0).