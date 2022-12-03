Argentina defeats Australia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match

AL-RAYYAN /Qatar/, December 4. /TASS/. Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match in Qatar, advancing to the quarterfinals. The match was held on Saturday at the Al-Rayyan Stadium.

Lionel Messi (35th minute) and Julian Alvarez (57th minute) scored the winning goals.

In the quarterfinals on December 9, Argentina will play against the Dutch team. The Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1 earlier on Saturday in the Round of 16 match.

Messi played his 1,000th game as an adult (778 games for Barcelona, 53 for PSG and 169 for Argentina). The 35-year-old striker scored his ninth World Cup goal and surpassed former national team forward Diego Maradona. Argentina's leader in goals at World Cups is Gabriel Batistuta (10). Messi is making his fifth World Cup appearance and scored in the playoffs of the world championships for the first time in his career.

At the current tournament, the captain of the Argentine national team distinguished himself for the third time. He shares first place in the list of the tournament's top scorers with Ecuador's Enner Valencia, France's Kylian Mbappe, England's Marcus Rashford, Spain's Alvaro Morata and the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo.

Argentina's soccer team opened the tournament with a 1-2 defeat from Saudi Arabia, followed by 2-0 wins both over the Mexicans and the Poles. In the opening round of the group stage Australian team lost to the French (1-4), and then beat Tunisia (1-0) and Denmark (1-0).