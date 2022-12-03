Netherlands defeats US 3-1 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match

AL-RAYYAN /Qatar/, December 3. /TASS/. The Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1 in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match in Qatar, advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, the Dutch team will play against the winner of the round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia that is set to take place later on Saturday.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup at eight stadiums in five cities across the country. The World Cup Trophy will be hoisted by one of 32 teams divided into eight groups with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. The final match is set for December 18.