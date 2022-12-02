Switzerland defeats Serbia, advances to World Cup playoff

DOHA, December 3. /TASS/. Switzerland defeated Serbia 3-2 in its final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s group stage and became the last national team to advance to the tournament’s knockout stage.

The goals for Switzerland were scored by Xherdan Shaqiri (20’), Breel Embolo (44’) and Remo Freuler (48’).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (26’) and Dusan Vlahovic (35’) netted the ball for Serbia.

In another Group G match, Brazil lost 0-1 to Cameroon, but retained its leadership after the final round with six points, followed by Switzerland (also six points), Cameroon (4 points) and Serbia (one point).

It will be the third World Cup playoff for the Swiss national team.

During their Round of Last 16 on December 6, Switzerland will play against Portugal, while Brazil will take on South Korea.

The following games will also take place as part of the Round of Last 16: the Netherlands - the United States and Argentina - Australia on December 3, England - Senegal and France - Poland on December 4, Japan - Croatia on December 5 and Morocco - Spain on December 6.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium. The final match is set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with Qatar National Day.