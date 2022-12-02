European Gymnastics refused to discuss Ukraine’s proposal to suspend Russia

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The European Gymnastics Congress has refused to look at the Ukrainian federation’s initiative to suspend Russia’s and Belarus’ Gymnastics Federations, President of the Russian Trampoline Federation Nikolay Makarov told TASS on Friday.

The European Gymnastics Congress is running in Portugal’s Albufeira on December 2-3.

"At the beginning of the congress, it was suggested a letter from the Ukrainian delegation, which has not come here in protest but called for suspending us and the Belarusians, be discussed," Makarov said. "But this proposal was turned down because the congress can discuss only those proposals that come from the delegations that are present. Did any other country support Ukraine’s demarche? As far as I know, only the Netherlands has not come, all the rest are here."

In early March, the European Gymnastics Executive Committee passed a decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in competitions under its auspices due to the situation in Ukraine.