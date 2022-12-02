South Korea stuns Portugal, reaches playoffs at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

DOHA, December 2. /TASS/. The national football team of South Korea secured a berth in the playoff stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after defeating Portugal 2-1.

South Korea and Portugal played their group stage match at the over 44,660-seat capacity Education City Stadium in Doha on Friday night.

The goals for South Korea were scored by Kim Younggwon in the 27th minute and by Hwang Heechan just minutes shy of the final whistle (90 minutes plus one minute into added time). Portugal’s midfielder Ricardo Horta scored the only goal for his team in the 5th minute of today’s match.

The national team of South Korea reached the playoff round of the quadrennial FIFA World Cup tournament for the first time since 2010.

Team Portugal is now set to play in the round of 16 on December 6 against the runner-up from Group G (Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon). South Korea will take on the top team from Group G on December 5.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.

The coveted World Cup Trophy will be taken home by one of 32 teams divided into eight groups. The group stage matches are being held across numerous fields in Qatar between November 20 and December 2 with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs.

Qatar won the right to host matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010. The championship kicked off last Sunday with a spectacular ceremony and the subsequent opening match between host Qatar and Ecuador, which ended 2-0 in favor of Ecuador.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December of 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.

The previous FIFA World Cup was hosted by Russia in 2018. The championship took place at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across Russia, namely in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

On July 15, 2018, during an official ceremony in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin passed the baton for the FIFA World Cup’s host country to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.