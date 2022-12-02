Russia to continue to organize high-level competitions for its athletes, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 2. /TASS/. Russia will expand the practice of organizing high-level competitions for its athletes, including with its SCO partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a video conference with people with disabilities and representatives of public organizations.

The head of state recalled that the Sports Ministry had earlier proposed a series of different high-level competitions. "We will keep working on it, including with our partners within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), we've already raised this question there, it was met with a very favorable response, and we will move in this direction," Putin said.

He also drew attention to the fact that Russia had previously held summer and winter competitions. "And we are trying to do it in such a way that there is a corresponding financial motivation, that it is not only interesting, but also would support our athletes. I assure you, we will expand this work, there is no doubt," the president concluded.

Putin pointed out that he took the topic seriously. "I myself have been involved in sports all my life, and I know how important this is," he explained. "We will definitely work in this direction, there is no question. The Sports Ministry has proposals in this regard, how to expand this work, to move forward along this path," the president said.

He stressed that athletic achievements were not an easy task for anyone, but for people with disabilities it was "twice, three times as hard".

"Today, for some reason, the international Paralympic movement refuses to work together with our Paralympians. We'll see how long this will go on, but in any case our athletes with disabilities should do what they love, and those of them who are not yet doing so, should get that opportunity. There is no doubt about it," Putin summed up.