MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has pointed out that two renowned Russian melodies, Kalinka and Katyusha, played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is just more proof that Russian culture cannot be canceled, no matter how hard some Western countries would seek to do so.

Commenting on whether the Kremlin agreed that Russia is taking part in the World Cup as long as Russian songs have been played at football matches, Peskov said, "Russia is not taking part in the World Cup. Let’s call a spade a spade. We are not participating in the international football tournament, but Russian culture is part of global culture in its various manifestations, no matter how hard somebody would want it to be canceled," Peskov stressed.