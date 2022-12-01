Germany fails to advance to playoff round of 2022 FIFA World Cup

AL KHOR /Qatar/, December 2. /TASS/. The national football team of Germany defeated Costa Rica 4-2 late on Thursday in the group stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The match was held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The goals for Germany were scored by Serge Gnabry in the tenth minute, Kai Havertz in the 73rd and 85th minutes, and Niclas Fullkrug in the 89th minute. The goals for Costa Rica were scored by Yeltsin Tejeda in the 58th minute and Juan Pablo Vargas in the 70th minute.

In another match of the day that was held at the Khalifa International Stadium, the team of Japan beat Spain 2-1. Japan is the winner in Group E, having six points, followed by Spain (4), Germany (4) and Costa Rica (3).

Germany’s team did not secure a place in the playoff round of the world championship for the second consecutive time. In 2018, Germany was the last in the group with the teams of Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.

The coveted World Cup Trophy will be taken home by one of 32 teams divided into eight groups. The group stage matches are being held across numerous fields in Qatar between November 20 and December 2 with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs.