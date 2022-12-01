Qatari orchestra plays Katyusha, Kalinka before Spain-Japan World Cup match

AL-RAYYAN /Qatar/, December 1. /TASS/. The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra performed the Soviet song Katyusha and Kalinka composed by Ivan Larionov before a 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage match between Spain and Japan in Qatar on Thursday.

Japanese and Spanish fans danced a round dance to the music, joined by supporters of the US, Mexican and Qatari teams.

Videos showing performances by the iconic Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra made up of wind instruments and percussion gained popularity at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Spain-Japan match kicked off at the Khalifa Snternational stadium in Al-Rayyan at 10:00 pm Moscow time.