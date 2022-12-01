Croatia advances after scoreless draw with Belgium at 2022 FIFA World Cup

AL RAYYAN /Qatar/, December 1. /TASS/. The national football teams of Croatia and Belgium finished their 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage match on Thursday with a 0-0 draw. The match was played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, viewed by 43,984 fans.

The team of Croatia, having five points after three matches in Group F, has advanced to the playoff.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.

The coveted World Cup Trophy will be taken home by one of 32 teams divided into eight groups. The group stage matches are being held across numerous fields in Qatar between November 20 and December 2 with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs.

The previous FIFA World Cup was hosted by Russia in 2018.