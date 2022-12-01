Western flak over Qatar's World Cup to spite Doha for not meeting EU gas needs, says envoy

DOHA, December 1. /TASS/. When speaking to TASS on Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Qatar Dmitry Dogadkin said that the Western media’s criticism of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was in retaliation for Doha’s decision not to sign agreements on natural gas shipments.

In the run-up to the championship, human rights organizations and Western media joined a chorus of criticism against Qatari authorities for their policies regarding labor migrants, women and sexual minorities.

"There was a problem, but it was artificially inflated," Dogadkin stated. "European nations initiated the anti-Qatari crusade several weeks before the championship had begun. All these issues have been fading in and out for 12 years, but they have never been so hot," he noted.

"I believe all this is being done in retaliation against Qatar for not being able to satisfy Europe’s gas demands. When the special military operation was launched on February 24 and Europe decided to reduce its purchase of Russia’s blue fuel, they started looking for alternate sources. So they became frequent visitors to Doha, seeking to sign contracts. But Qatar objectively had no spare resources. All of its contracts are long-term and its main clients are Southeast Asian countries, so, being the good partners they are, they had no intention of terminating their contracts in order to send the released gas volume to Europe," he added.

The envoy noted that Qatar may get the opportunity to ship gas to Europe in 4-5 years.

"But now, there was nothing they could do, and it feels almost like all these scathing attacks on the World Cup were done in retaliation. No one brought up the labor or human rights violations or the oppression of sexual minorities when they were coming here to beg for contracts. But, as soon as they realized that they would have to pay a small fortune for US gas, it was like someone flipped a switch and they turned on Qatar immediately," Dogadkin pointed out.

The World Cup in Qatar will run until December 18.