Russia’s sports minister slams IOC president’s remark on neutrality of Russian athletes

KAZAN, October 1. /TASS/. The proposal put forward by President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach to give access to international tournaments to those Russian athletes who distance themselves from the special military operation in Ukraine runs counter to Olympic principles, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told reporters on Saturday.

"Bach’s latest remark contradicts Olympic principles, for the key task of the international Olympic movement has been to ensure equal access of athletes to Olympic games regardless of their opinions, traditions, faith or citizenship," Matytsin said.