ROC head bashes Bach’s initiative as coercion to violate Olympic Charter, Russian law

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The proposal of President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach to allow Russian athletes who have distanced themselves from the military operation in Ukraine to compete in international competitions is a coercion to violate the Olympic Charter and Russian laws, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Friday.

On Friday, Bach said in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera that those Russian athletes who distanced themselves from the special military operation in Ukraine should be allowed to compete in international tournaments under a neutral flag.

"We can conclude from today’s statement of IOC President Thomas Bach that Russian athletes are being invited to exchange their national affiliation and their civic stand for the humiliating neutral status in order to perform in the international arena. The sanctions against Russian sport are still in effect. In this situation, which was artificially created by the IOC Executive Board’s recommendations, our athletes are in fact being coerced into breaching the laws of their country and the Olympic Charter," Pozdnyakov wrote on his Telegram channel.