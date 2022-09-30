Deputy PM says Russian athletes are patriots and will not sell out their homeland

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian athletes, who have experienced international organizations’ prejudice for many years, will not sell out their homeland because they are patriots, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS on Friday.·

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that Russian athletes who have distanced themselves from the special military operation in Ukraine should be allowed to enter international tournaments under neutral status.·"Russian athletes are patriots and do not sell out their homeland; our athletes have for several years experienced the prejudiced attitude of international sports organizations, including the IOC, and their suspension from competitions was the climax. What have our opponents achieved? They deprived the world sport of objectivity, healthy competition and entertainment," Chernyshenko said.