'Let Russian athletes compete' — IBA chief to IOC

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and international sports federations should greenlight the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in global tournaments, President of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev said on Friday.

"Boxers fight not for the sake of medals, but to represent their countries," the IBA official website quoted Kremlev as saying in a statement. "Sport is beyond politics: where it begins, politics ends. The IBA is here to protect every boxer, no matter the political situation in their homeland."

"The time has now come to allow all the rest of the athletes of Russia and Belarus to participate in all official competitions in their sports, representing their homelands," Kremlev stated.

"Both the IOC and the International Federations must protect all athletes, and there should be no discrimination based on nationality," he continued. "It is all our duty to keep sports and athletes away from politics."

"The IBA and I are personally ready to follow such a joint initiative, and I call on everyone to rise to the occasion and leave our athletes out of politics," IBA President Kremlev added.

On March 4, the IBA barred boxers representing Russia from participating in international sports tournaments.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian athletes.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for organizing any international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in effect until December 2022.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In early August, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with Germany’s Sport Bild that it was still too early to alter the IOC's February recommendations regarding Russia and Belarus. He said in particular "We still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They will still have no anthems, no flags, and no national colors.".