Russian Olympic chief Pozdnyakov eyes another term as ROC president

KEMEROVO, September 29. /TASS/. Current President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov plans to run for re-election as head of the Russian governing body of the Olympics, Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

"I will certainly be running in the [upcoming] election if the ROC and all-Russia Sports Federations support me," Pozdnyakov said, speaking during the international sports forum "Russia - A Sports Power," which is being held in the Siberian city of Kemerovo between September 28-30.

"I believe that it will all be decided soon. I will be glad to be back at the helm [of the ROC] if the Russian Olympic movement needs me," Pozdnyakov stated adding that the final date to submit his candidacy to run in the election is December 5, while the final election of the new ROC president and governing board is scheduled for December 20.

Pozdnyakov, 49, has been heading the ROC since 2018. From 2016 to 2022, he has been at the helm of the European Fencing Confederation. He is a four-time Olympic champion in sabre-fencing, in addition to being a ten-time world champion.