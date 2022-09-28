Russia’s anti-doping body may be reinstated with WADA by New Year’s

KEMEROVO, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) may get its rights with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reinstated by the end of 2022, RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are waiting for reinstatement. We have already cleared the audit inspection and we are awaiting its results. We are complying with all the decisions as of December 17 [2020]. We are adhering to everything and hope for a positive outcome," Loginova specified.

From September 6 to 9, WADA inspectors carried out a virtual audit of RUSADA’s work, which is one of the requirements for the Russian anti-doping body to get its status reinstated with WADA and it may take place in late December after the expiration of WADA’s two-year punitive sanctions against Russian sports.

Restrictions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for organizing any international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.