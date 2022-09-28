Attorney calls out sanctions against Russian athletes as blatant breach of Olympic Charter

SHEREGESH /Kemerovo Region/, September 28. /TASS/. Restrictions against Russian athletes violate Olympic rights, Sergey Alekseyev, chairman of the commission on sports law with the Russian Lawyers Association, said on Wednesday.

"The arbitrariness and political decisions, which are made in regard to Russian athletes, are a blatant violation of the Olympic Charter and the principles of the Olympic movement," Alekseyev said speaking at the international sports forum "Russia - A Sports Power," which is being held in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on September 28-30.

"It grossly contradicts the ban on political interference in sports, and blatantly violates, on a massive scale, the rights of Russian athletes to participate in sports and equal access to competition. It entails property and reputation damages as well as unjust competition in sports. All this violates Olympic laws," he continued.

"The textbook on Olympic law stands out on the office bookshelf of our President, Vladimir Putin. We used it when we promoted Sambo for the Olympic program and the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] has already recognized the international federation, which was the first stage that we successfully cleared," Alekseyev added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In early August, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with Germany’s Sport Bild that it was still too early to alter the IOC's February recommendations regarding Russia and Belarus. He said in particular "We still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They still have no anthems, no flags, and no national colors."