Norwegian Chess Federation disqualifies Russian grandmaster Karjakin from its tournaments

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Norwegian Chess Federation (NSF) has disqualified Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin from tournaments held under its auspices, the NSF’s press service reported on Tuesday.

On September 22, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) reported that Karjakin’s six-month suspension over his open letter of support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine came to an end.

The NSF called on the organizers of other rated tournaments to remove him and other chess players who support the special operation in Ukraine from competitions.