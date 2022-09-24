International Luge Federation extends suspension of Russian athletes

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Luge Federation (FIL) has decided that Russian athletes will be temporarily suspended from competing in FIL authorized events, the FIL press service told TASS on Saturday.

The FIL Executive Board concluded its meeting in Austria’s winter sports resort of Imst on Saturday, September 24.

"Because of reasons for the safety and security for the athletes, it was decided that the Russian athletes and their support team, are temporarily suspended from participating in FIL sanctioned events. The FIL will be closely monitoring the situation and will react as conditions evolve," the statement says.