World Curling Federation extends suspension of Russian athletes until end of December

TASS, September 23. The Board of the World Curling Federation (WCF) has extended the suspension of Russian athletes from participating in tournaments under the auspices of the organization until December 31, 2022, the WCF press service reported on Friday.

The WCF will also not allow the team from Belarus to participate in international tournaments. The organization stressed that they were monitoring the situation in Ukraine, and reserved the right to revisit their decision if required.

At the European Curling Championship A-Division, which will be held in Sweden’s Oestersund on November 19 to 26, the Russian women’s team will be replaced by Hungary. The men’s team will be replaced by Spain.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations to not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions due to the situation in Ukraine. On March 4, the WCF suspended Russian athletes from competitions until the end of the 2021-22 season.