WADA announces 138 convictions of Russian athletes based on LIMS database

TASS, September 23. The number of convictions of Russian athletes in doping cases based on the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database has risen to 138, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) press service reported on Friday.

On May 19, WADA General Counsel Ross Wenzel said during a meeting of the organization's board of founders that 17 new cases were opened on the LIMS database, bringing the total number of open cases to 810.

"Cases resulting from WADA’s retrieval of data and samples from the Moscow Laboratory in 2019 continue to proceed," the statement said, "It was highlighted to the ExCo (Executive Committee - TASS) that a further 17 cases between May 2022 and the end of July 2022 successfully resulted in convictions, bringing the total to 138 so far, with more expected as all cases are being followed up."

WADA said members of the organization's Executive Committee received an update on the situation with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which was stripped of its WADA compliance status in December 2020. The organization said it is closely monitoring RUSADA to be able to assess whether it meets all the conditions for reinstatement at the end of the two-year period.

Details of RUSADA audit

WADA conducted an online audit of RUSADA from September 6 to 9. The September audit is one of the steps on the way to return the agency to the World Anti-Doping Code compliance status. RUSADA could be reinstated in the second half of December with the end of the two-year sanctions approved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in late 2020. Veronika Loginova, Director General of RUSADA, told TASS after the completion of the audit that the auditors were given maximum cooperation and received all the documents they were interested in. The team of auditors was represented by highly qualified and experienced experts in areas such as testing, results processing and investigations. RUSADA told the auditors in detail how the national anti-doping program was implemented.

In early March, WADA's press office told TASS that WADA was continuing to communicate with RUSADA to help resolve any problems that it might currently face. Loginova said at the time that the Russian anti-doping agency continues to maintain the integrity of its testing program for domestic athletes.