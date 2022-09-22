FIDE says Russian chess grandmaster Karjakin eligible to play under its auspices

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin’s six-month suspension is over so he can now play in tournaments under the auspices of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), a federation spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

When asked if Karjakin could now take part in international tournaments, the spokesperson answered in the affirmative.

On February 27, Karjakin penned an open letter of support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. On March 21, the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission banned him from tournaments under the organization's auspices for six months for publicly expressing his political views. On April 6, the Russian Chess Federation filed an appeal against Karjakin’s ban, which was rejected. Due to the ban, Karjakin missed the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Madrid in mid-June.

Karjakin, 32, won the Candidates Tournament in 2016 but lost the World Championship match to Norway’s Magnus Carlsen. Karjakin is the winner of the 2015 Chess World Cup, the 2012 World Rapid Chess Championship and the 2016 world champion in blitz.