Election of ROC President to be held on December 20

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Voting to elect the president and leadership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will be held at a meeting of the organization on December 20, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

"The ROC’s executive committee has scheduled a meeting on December 20. It will elect the president and the organization’s leadership," he said.

Pozdnyakov, 48, has been heading the ROC since 2018. From 2016 to 2022, he has been at the helm of the European Fencing Confederation. He is a four-time Olympic champion in saber-fencing, in addition to being a ten-time world champion.

Following a meeting of the ROC’s executive committee on Thursday, the ROC president told reporters that the development strategy of Olympic sports until 2028 will be presented at the ‘Russia - Country of Sports’ forum.

"We weighed a number of issues concerning both regular activities and a range of strategic documents on work and development of the Olympic movement in our country. The first issue today was the strategy till 2028, we prepared a document which reflects the main trajectories of our activity until 2028. We will hold an official presentation within the framework of the ‘Russia - Country of Sports’ forum in Kemerovo. For a period of two months, all our interested organizations will study this project and the strategy will be approved as early as the November session of the ROC’s executive committee," the official said.

"The strategy is aimed at cultivating Olympic sports, at developing and supporting national sports federations, and at international and humanitarian cooperation. A number of issues concern mass sports," he added.

The ‘Russia - Country of Sports’ forum will take place in Kemerovo on September 28-30.