IJF suspends Russian judokas from international tournaments until January 2023

TASS, September 22. The Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF) has suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until January 2023, the press service of the IJF reported on Wednesday.

"The Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation decided <…>, considering the current international circumstances and in order to ensure the protection of all athletes in the sport of judo, to not allow the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international judo events until January 2023," the IJF said in a statement.