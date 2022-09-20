Russian national team won’t take part in Euro 2024 qualifying draw

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s national team won’t participate in the qualifying draw for the Euro 2024 tournament, the Russian Football Union said on Tuesday.

"Team Russia won’t take part in the qualifying draw for the Euro 2024 championship, which is due on October 9 in Frankfurt am Main," the press service said.

"The reason is the February decision by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on suspending the participation of Russian teams and clubs in competitions under the organization’s auspices, which is in effect "until further notice." This decision was challenged by the RFS in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, which refused to uphold the appeal in July. Now, the RFS is waiting for the full text of the CAS decision, and after that a decision will be made on further steps regarding the legal defense."

The qualifying draw for the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup will be hosted by Germany’s Frankfurt am Main on October 9. The 2024 UEFA Euro Cup will be held in Germany and run from June 14 to July 14, 2024 with 24 participating national teams.