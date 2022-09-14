Hearings in Valieva case to be held at RUSADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Hearings in the case of Olympic team figure skating champion Kamila Valieva, suspected of violating the anti-doping rules, will be held at the Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), RUSADA's press service told TASS on Wednesday.

The organization's Director General Veronika Loignova told TASS on Wednesday that RUSADA had completed its investigation into Valieva's case.

"The hearing of the case will be held at the Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee," the press service said.

Valieva’s suspected doping case

On February 14, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11 that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was satisfied the following day. The IOC, WADA and ISU filed appeals against this decision but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected them on February 14. The Russian skater was permitted to compete in the individual Olympic competition and finished fourth.