Bayern beats Barcelona in Champions League match fifth time in a row

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The German football club Bayern beat Spain’s Barcelona 2-0 in the Champions League Group C match in Munich on Tuesday.

The goals for Bayern were scored by Lucas Hernandez (50th minute) and Leroy Sane (54th minute).

Barca has been unable to down Bayern in the Champions League since May 6, 2015 when the opening leg of semifinals ended with a 3-0 score for Barcelona. During the following meetings Bayern Munich beat Barca four times in a row: on May 12, 2015 in a second match of semifinals (3-2), in August 2020 in quarterfinals (8-2), and in two group stage matches in 2021 (both meetings ended 3-0).

Barcelona won the Champions League five times (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015), while Bayern is its six-time winner (1974,1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020).