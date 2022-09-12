Sports minister says Russian sports won’t be impeded by sanctions

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian sports is capable of overcoming the challenges caused by the international sanctions, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said at a meeting at the ministry on Monday.

"As soon as the sanctions measures were introduced, we adopted an anti-crisis plan," he said. "Today we will talk about its implementation, both in the format of the competitions and in terms of our international activities. The main task is to strengthen the national sports system. We insist that Russia has been and remains a self-sufficient powerful sports power that can overcome these temporary sanctions."

On September 8, the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee upheld sanctions against Russian athletes, as the organization considers their suspension from international competitions in connection with the events in Ukraine to be a "protective measure" aimed at preventing the politicization of sports.

Russian athletes in most sports are deprived of the opportunity to compete in international events.