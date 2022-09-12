Russia - Bosnia-Herzegovina friendly does not contradict UEFA decisions

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. A friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Bosnia-Herzegovina does not contradict decisions by the Union of European Football Associations’ Executive Committee, the UEFA press service told TASS on Monday.

The press service of the Football Union of Bosnia-Herzegovina said on September 9 that the national team would play a friendly match against the Russian team in St. Petersburg on November 19. On the same day, the communications service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) noted that there was an agreement in principle to hold this game. The RFU emphasized that all other information related to this encounter would be disclosed later. The next day, the Ukrainian Football Association called on the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and UEFA to prevent a friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"Friendly matches are not part of UEFA competitions and, as such, fall outside the competence and responsibility of UEFA, therefore the proposed friendly is not in contradiction with the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee to suspend Russian teams from UEFA competitions," the UEFA press service said in response to a TASS question. At the moment of publication FIFA’s reaction to the same question remained unknown.

This month, the Russian team, in addition to the domestic friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina, is to play a friendly game with Iran. Its date has not yet been confirmed.

On September 24, the Russian national team will appear in its first match since November 2021. On this day, the Valery Karpin-led squad will play with Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

Last March, the Russian team was supposed to contest the right to go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a series of play-offs, but FIFA suspended it from participating in all tournaments under its auspices of the organization until further notice. Instead of participating in the play-offs, in March the national team held a sparring match with Russia’s youth team to score a 1:0 victory.