Spain’s Alcaraz wins US Open to become World’s No. 1 for first time

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz overcame Norway’s Casper Ruud in a US Open final on Monday night.

The third-seeded Alcaraz beat the 23-year-old Ruud, seeded fifth, 6:4, 2:6, 7:6 (7:1), 6:3.

This is the 19-year-old Spaniard’s first Grand Slam victory, and he also became the youngest US Open champion since 1990, when American Pete Sampras won the tournament.

The win takes Alcaraz to the world’s No.1, and he will knock Russian Daniil Medvedev out of the top spot on the ATP computer. Alcaraz has captured five ATP titles and will also become the youngest World No. 1.

Established in 1881, the US Open is the final and fourth Grand Slam tournament of the year. The hardcourt tournament finished on September 11 with total player compensation surpassing $60 million. Medvedev was last year’s US Open winner.